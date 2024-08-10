Yemisi Ogunleye recently claimed gold in the women’s shot put category at the ongoing Olympic games

The 25-year-old German shot champion bears ancestral roots that trace back to West Africa, Nigeria

A video of the Olympic medalist singing a Nigerian song at the World Athletics championships has surfaced

Yemisi Ogunleye has captured significant attention with her recent performance in the women's shot put at the ongoing Olympic Games.

While her victory in the shot put category has been celebrated by many, it’s her background and charisma that have particularly resonated with Nigerians.

The 25-year-old Ogunleye, who competes for Team Germany, bears a Nigerian name and exudes a charm reminiscent of a quintessential Nigerian.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Team Germany reacts while competing in the Women's Shot Put Final of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024. Image: Michael Steele.

However, amid the excitement surrounding her heritage and achievements, a video has resurfaced featuring the shot put champion singing a Nigerian gospel song, further connecting her to her roots.

Video of Yemisi Ogunleye singing surfaces

The 25-year-old, who clinched gold in the shot put with an impressive throw of 20.00 metres, recently had an interview from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow earlier this March resurface.

In the interview with Making of Champions, a visibly excited Ogunleye was asked about her Nigerian heritage and her connection to Nigeria.

She responded:

"I am German, and my dad is Nigerian... I am a mixed girl. It makes me proud to represent Nigeria, Ekiti State, where my dad is from, as well as my hometown of Bellheim in Germany. It gives me so much confidence to know that so many people are supporting me and believing in me even when I struggled to believe in myself."

Ogunleye also emphasised her connection to Nigerian culture by performing a Nigerian gospel song.

According to Olympics.com, the 25-year-old won her first Olympic medal by defeating New Zealand’s Maddi Wesche and China’s Song Jiayuan to take the top spot on the podium.

Favour Ofili equals Nigeria's Olympic record

Legit.ng in another report detailed Ofili equalled a Nigerian Olympic record.

The 21-year-old became the first Nigerian sprinter to qualify for the 200-metre semi-final since Mary Onyali in the 1996 Olympics Games in Atlanta, USA. Onyali capped her historic outing with a bronze medal finish at the historic showpiece.

