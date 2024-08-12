Yemisi Ogunleye recently clinched a Gold medal for Team Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The shot put winner at the showpiece bears ancestral roots that trace back to West Africa, Nigeria

The 25-year-old stole the spotlights after she treated the press with an amazing rendition of a gospel song

Yemisi Ogunleye continues to capture the spotlight at the Olympic Games for multiple reasons.

The German athlete, who won her first Gold medal in the women's shot put category, has roots tracing back to Nigeria.

However, the 25-year-old Ogunleye is not only celebrated for her shot put prowess and her Nigerian heritage but also for her outspoken Christian faith.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Team Germany celebrates winning gold during the Women's Shot Put Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024. Image: Cameron Spencer.

Source: Getty Images

Ogunleye has consistently highlighted her Christian beliefs, making them a focal point in her interactions with the media. She has embraced every opportunity to share her faith publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Olympic medalist’s prominence was further cemented when a video of her singing a Yoruba song during an interview with media outlet, Making of Champions, at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March went viral.

Nonetheless, despite the mixed reactions to the video, Ogunleye remained unfazed and continued to impress, showcasing her captivating voice once again during her media briefing after winning gold in Paris.

Ogunleye sings Christian song at Olympics

Speaking to the media after claiming gold at the showpiece, the 25-year-old detailed how she overcame a temporary setback on her way to clinching the gold medal.

As captured by Christlete, the shot put thrower recounted how she found strength and inspiration in singing Kurt Carr’s song "I Am Alive Today Because of His Grace" by Kurt Carr.

The Gold medal winner also took time took time to share the song with the journalist present in the press room.

Ogunleye claimed gold ahead of New Zealand’s Maddi Wesche and China’s Song Jiayuan in the women’s shot put category.

Ogunleye sings Nigeria gospel song

Legit.ng in another report detailed that German athlete, Ogunleye, sang a Nigerian gospel song during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The shot put winner, who was visibly elated to participate in the event, showcased her connection to her Nigerian roots by singing a song in her native Yoruba dialect.

Source: Legit.ng