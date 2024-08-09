Team Nigeria will not compete in the final of the Men's 4x400 event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

A quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie ran a season’s best 2:59.81s to finish 2nd in their semifinal heat

They were, however, disqualified by the officials after one of the athletes was adjudged to have stepped out of the line

A quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie have been disqualified from participating in the 4x400m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The athletes ran a season’s best 2:59.81s to finish 2nd in their semifinal heat.

France won the race in 2:59.53s, with Belgium taking the 3rd automatic spot in 2:59.84.

The Nigerian team thought they would be able to emulate the 2000 and 2004 teams who won gold and silver in Sydney and Athens, respectively.

It is the first time in 24 years that a Nigerian 4x400m team will run sub 3mins. The last time was at Sydney Olympics, with Nigeria going on to win gold medal.

Details shortly...

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng