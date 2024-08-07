Favour Ofili finished sixth from lane nine in the Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s 200m event

She missed out on a medal despite powering through the heats with her season-best times

The Nigerian has broken her silence on social media after she was seen in tears at the mixed zone

Favour Ofili has published a statement on social media after she missed out on a medal in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s 200 metres event.

Ofili, who finished second in both heats with a season-best times, finished sixth in the final with a fine of 22.24 seconds, 0.04 seconds behind Brittany Brown, who won the bronze medal.

Favour Ofili reacts after finishing sixth in the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's 200m event. Photo by Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals.

Source: Getty Images

The athlete omitted from the 100m event has the 4×100m relay event to go at the Games, where she hopes to win a medal at her maiden Olympics.

Ofili breaks silence after 200m event

Ofili, Nigeria’s main talking point after her omission incident and her performances during the heat broke her silence on social media after finishing sixth in the final.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“God’s will not mine. It's been a hard one coming. Tried to be mentally ready regardless of the shocking news I took few days back. I gave it my all from lane 9,” she wrote.

She made another post acknowledging her achievements and coach while affirming her readiness for the relay event.

“If it was easy, everyone will be doing it. Thank you coach shaver😊 having you around made everything a lot easy for me. 200m finalist, finished 6th overall. Next 4x100(On God)”

Making of Champions notes that she will participate with fellow athletes Justina Eyakpobeyan, Olayinka Olajide and Tima Godbless in the 4 by 100m relay.

The team finished first at the World Relays in Bahamas to qualify, with Ofili running the fastest time of 10.04 seconds.

Minister Enoh condemns OOfili’somission

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Olympics Committee are the two organisations involved, with the minister promising punishment for guilty parties.

Source: Legit.ng