Paris Olympics delivered one of its heartwarming moments after a handball player helped out her injured opponent.

Brazil's Tamires Morena carried Albertina Kassoma off the pitch after the Angola player was injured on August 3.

What happened in the Brazil vs Angola game?

The Angolan captain injured her knee after missing a shot, forcing her to seek immediate medical attention. After she was treated, a limping Kassoma got up and was helped up by Brazil's goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi.

Morena then warmed hearts online when she stepped in and carried Kassoma in her arms off the pitch. The Brazil player did so to a standing ovation from the fans who had thronged the arena to watch the game.

Speaking after the game, Morena explained why she felt the need to help out her opponent.

"The injury happened close to me. I kept playing at first because I didn’t think it was that serious. When I saw her on the ground, I thought she wouldn’t be able to get back up because it’s very rare that you fall and don’t get up," she said, as quoted by Metro UK.

Morena also revealed that she knows Kassoma as they play their professional trade in Romania.

"There was no way I couldn’t help her because I knew it would be very difficult for her to leave the court"

