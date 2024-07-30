Only three African countries have won medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics so far after more than four days of action

South Africa has the only gold medal after Tatjana Smith added the women's 100m breaststroke to her growing CV

Nigeria and Kenya are yet to medal at the event, with their athletics hunting grounds starting later this week

The 2024 Olympics in Paris has so far delivered some interesting storylines. The games are still in its infant stages, with track and field events yet to kick off.

From South Sudan's and Nigeria's historic basketball wins to the hosts France stunning Fiji to win the rugby 7s title to Simone Biles making an emphatic comeback, the games have been exciting for the neutral fan.

Tatjana Smith celebrates after winning gold in the women's breaststroke at Paris 2024. Photo by Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

But amid all the back and forth, one thing is quickly becoming apparent - African nations are struggling to compete with their peers on the medal table.

Over 100 medals have already been won, with Japan leading with seven gold medals at the time of writing.

African countries with medals at Paris 2024 so far

Legit.ng looks at the African nations that have already won medals on day four of the competitions.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 South Africa 1 0 2 3 2 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 3 Egypt 0 0 1 1

*Figures courtesy of Olympics.com. Correct as of July 30, 6 PM Paris Time.

3. Egypt - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze

Mohamed Elsayed won Egypt's first medal at the games after coming in third in the men's fencing epee event.

Elsyaed beat Hungarian Tibor Andrásfi 8-7 in sudden death on July 28. And as Legit.ng reported, he hit Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after winning.

2. Tunisia - 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

A day earlier, Fares Ferjani was defeated in the fencing sabre event to settle for silver. The Tunisian was beaten by China's South Korea’s Oh Sanguk 15-11.

1. South Africa - 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze

South Africa currently leads from the lead with their three-medal haul so far in Paris.

Tatjana Smith swam to victory in the women's 100m breaststroke to add to the 200m gold she won at Tokyo 2022.

The Blitzboks beat Australia 26-19 in the bronze medal match after earlier stunning New Zealand in the quarters.

The other medal came from men's cycling cross-country when Alan Hartherly claimed a historic bronze for South Africa at Elancourt Hill.

