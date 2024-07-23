Usain Bolt admitted that he ate over 1,000 nuggets of chicken during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where he won two gold medals

The nuggets have been banned from the Paris Olympics, with the organisers using a different approach to feed athletes

Athletes gracing the 2024 Summer Games will be fed by top-tier Michelin-starred chefs who will accept special requests

If he were still an active athlete, Usain Bolt would have frowned at a new rule at the Paris Olympics.

The Jamaican retired in 2017, leaving behind the legacy of being the greatest sprinter the world had ever seen.

Usain Bolt during the Olympic torch presentation for Paris 2024 on July 25, 2023. Photo by Alain Jocard.

Bolt won multiple medals across different Olympic games and many others at the World Athletics Championships. His world records in the men's 100m and 200m, set in 2009, also remain unscathed to date.

Why Usain Bolt ate a lot of chicken nuggets

Much has been said about his long strides and top-end speed, which enabled him to dominate his opponents. Additionally, his diet was intriguing, with the fastest man alive admitting to having eaten a lot of Chicken nuggets at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

"Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets. They were the only things I trusted not to react with my stomach. I ate them for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water," he wrote in his autobiography, Fastest Man Alive.

Why chicken nuggets have been banned at Paris 2024

Bolt won three Olympic gold medals in Beijing. 16 years later, the food was banned at the Paris Olympics as the organisers adopted a plant-based sustainable approach to eating.

What food will be served at Paris 2024?

The Daily Telegraph reports that the athletes in Paris will be fed by Michelin-star chefs, and every country will be allowed to send in specialized requests. Head of food at Paris 2024, Philipp Würz, told the Guardian that 30% of what they will serve will be plant-based.

Among the foods expected include poached egg croissant, artichoke cream, and shavings of sheep’s cheese topped with truffle.

The games will run until August 11 before the Paralympic Games start from August 28 to September 8.

