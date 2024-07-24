Chioma Ajunwa, Kanu Nwankwo Prominent in Nigeria's History at the Olympic Games

Team Nigeria will be fully represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France, which officially starts on July 26

Nigerian athletes have officially won a total of 27 medals at the Summer Games, mostly in athletics and boxing

The country's best outing at the Olympics came in 1996 when they won an unprecedented two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals

Team Nigeria first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1952, and since then, the most populous African nation has always been present at the Summer Games except for the boycotted 1976 Summer Olympics.

The nation participated in the Winter Olympic Games in 2018, having qualified female athletes in bobsleigh and skeleton.

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially starting on July 26, Nigeria will be fully represented in France.

Nigeria's Dream team won gold in the football event of the 1996 Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Aubrey Washington.

Source: Getty Images

How many Olympic medals does Nigeria have?

Nigerian athletes have won 27 medals, mostly in athletics and boxing. It comprises 3 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

Team Nigeria claimed their first Olympic medal in 1964 when Nojim Maiyegun won bronze in Tokyo. The boxer finished third in the men’s light middleweight class.

It was another eight years before Nigeria got on the podium again, as Isaac Ikhouria won bronze in boxing's light heavyweight category at the Munich Games in 1972.

Nigeria had to wait until 1984 before winning their third medal at the Summer Games, and this time, impressive boxer Peter Konyegwachie won silver in the men’s featherweight category.

That year, the country also won bronze Men’s 4×400m relay.

Despite having the largest-ever contingent to the Olympic Games in Seoul, Team Nigeria failed on all fours.

That was the first edition the team qualified for for the football event, but they finished last in Group D, which also had Brazil, Australia, and Yugoslavia.

At the 1992 Barcelona Games, Nigeria won three silver medals and a bronze, all in boxing and athletics.

The golden period

The country's best outing at the Summer Olympics came in Atlanta in 1996. Team Nigeria won an unprecedented two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals.

On July 29 of that year, Chioma Ajunwa won the country’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s Long Jump event. Her very first jump earned her the prestigious prize.

Also, the Dream Team, captained by Kanu Nwankwo, defeated Brazil in the semis and then Argentina in the final to win gold at the men's football event.

Nigeria won silver in the Women's 4x400m, Falilat Ogunkoya came third in the women’s 400m, while Mary Onyali also came third in the women’s 200m.

Duncan Dokiwari won bronze in boxing in the men’s super-heavyweight class.

Premium Times reports that in 2000, the USA team—Alvin Harrison, Antonio Pettigrew, Calvin Harrison, and Michael Johnson—won the 4x400m relay race ahead of the Nigerian team, which comprised Clement Chukwu, Jude Monye, the late Sunday Bada, and Enefiok Udo-Obong.

However, after Antonio Pettigrew admitted to using banned substances in 2008, the IOC reallocated the gold medal to Nigeria on July 12, 2012.

Amusan named Nigeria's Flagbearer at Paris 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Olympic Committee have confirmed that athletics star Tobi Amusan will be the country's flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The event will take place at La Grande Seine on July 26 and will be the first opening ceremony outside the stadium.

Team Nigeria will participate in 11 events, including women's football, where the Super Falcons will open their campaign against Brazil on July 25.

Source: Legit.ng