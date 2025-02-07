Clearwater farms, a leading equestrian business based in Kaduna, is on a mission to enrich Nigeria’s equestrian landscape by providing world-class services and fostering opportunities for more people to connect with the beauty of horses and the sport of Polo.

As part of this vision, Clearwater is making its Lagos debut at the 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament, set to take place from February 4th to February 23rd at the Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi.

Clearwater Farms Brings Expertise to Lagos Polo Tournament

Source: Original

This year’s tournament boasts 33 teams vying for four major cups and six subsidiary awards. Clearwater Farms’ Polo team will compete in the Lagos Open games on February 4th and 7th, and the Lagos Low Cup on February 18th and 19th, 2025.

"We are excited to participate in one of Nigeria’s most prestigious polo events. This opportunity allows us to showcase not only our horses but our team’s skill and the dedication and excellence that define Clearwater Farms," said Brigadier General Kapeh Alwali Kazir (Rtd)., Chairman, Clearwater Farms. "Our goal is to inspire greater appreciation for Polo and to offer unparalleled equestrian services that meet the needs of players, horse owners, and families across the country."

Founded on a legacy of expertise spanning over five decades, Clearwater Farms is renowned for offering a comprehensive suite of equestrian services. Clearwater Farms’ state-of-the-art facilities currently house over 60 horses, with stabling options available for out-of-town horse owners. It also provides horse rentals for players, transportation services and training programs for both children and adults. They also offer a riding school catered towards beginners.

A key part of Clearwater Farms’ growth strategy includes expanding operations to Abuja and Lagos, with a focus on developing new markets for equestrian sports. Clearwater Farm’s veterinary clinic is set to deliver advanced medical services, including diagnostic care with specialized x-ray equipment, ultrasound and scanners amongst others. In addition, a mobile farrier unit offers expert hoof care services on-site, ensuring convenience for horse owners.

"Our expansion into Lagos is a significant step for us," Brigadier General Kapeh (Rtd) continued "We want to contribute to the development of a vibrant equestrian community by offering services that enable both beginners and experienced riders to thrive in this sport."

Clearwater farms’ participation in the Lagos International Polo Tournament is more than just a competition. It signals a commitment to elevating Polo and equestrian sports nationwide. As they prepare for this prestigious event, Clearwater Farms looks forward to creating an indelible mark on the Lagos polo scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng