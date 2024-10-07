Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh is thrilled to have watched pop star Janet Jackson’s concert

Oliseh shared his experience and applauded Jackson's energetic performance despite advancing in age

The former Super Eagles star also remembers the king of pop, the late Michael Jackson, years after his death

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has described his unforgettable experience after seeing pop singer Janet Jackson live in concert in Koln, Germany.

Oliseh spent the majority of his football career in Europe and has been globetrotting since retiring from professional football, having also managed some clubs.

Janet Jackson performed at a concert in Texas in December 2023. Photo by Bob Levey.

Source: Getty Images

The most of his years in Europe were spent in Germany, and following his retirement, he has resided in the country most of the time. His last managerial job was in 2022, in charge of German club SV Straelen.

Oliseh thrilled to watch Janet Jackson

Oliseh was in attendance at pop star Janet Jackson's Together Again concert at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany and could not hide his excitement.

He took to his social media pages to describe his experience as “unforgettable” and also spared a thought for the late king of pop, Michael Jackson.

“Yesterday finally got the fortune to see Janet Jackson live in Koln. An unforgettable experience! At 58yrs & still so energetic. There's still hope for everyone if you work at it. Boy I do miss MJ,” he wrote.

Jackson is currently performing across Europe as part of her Together Again tour. As noted by BBC News, the Koln event went ahead after she cancelled the Glasgow event twice with no further date announced.

Source: Legit.ng