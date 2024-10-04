Dosu Joseph has survived another automobile accident after an articulated vehicle crashed into his car in Lagos

The 51-year-old was thankful after he narrowly escaped death when a Mark Truck rammed into his private vehicle

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper was part of the Dream Team that won gold for Nigeria during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph escaped death by the whiskers after a Mack Truck crashed into his car in Lagos.

The former goalkeeper took to social media to recount what he experienced during the incident on Wednesday, October 2.

The ex-international raised the alarm on how he got saved while trying to buy petrol for his car.

Dosu Joseph survives after a Mack Truck crashes into his car. Photo: Dosu Joseph.

Premium Times reports that he shared footage of how his car was damaged by an articulated truck and added the caption:

"To God be the glory, another death escape by Grace and Mercy of God, I and my friend SM was at Enyo filling station after Ojodu Berger bus stop to get fuel on Wednesday 2nd October 2024 between 6pm and this MACK TRUCK with registration number LND 470 XX full loaded with IRON left the road and crushed my car."

Dosu was part of the Dream Team that won gold for Nigeria during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atalanta, USA.

After the tournament, he signed for Italian outfit Reggiana but never made an impact.

He was forced to hang his boots at the age of 23 due to his career-ending automobile accident.

The former Julius Berger shot-stopper has since ventured into management. He began his coaching career in 2009 as head coach at Lagos-based Westerlo Football Academy.

Dosu hails Sunday Oliseh

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dosu Joseph once recounted what transpired shortly after Sunday Oliseh struck the winner against Spain during a group game at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

The defining moment would come in the 78th minute, when Sunday Oliseh struck a ‘worldie’ from outside the area, which turned out to be the winner.

The then Ajax star raced towards the corner flag, pointing to the stands and could be heard screaming the name 'Dosu', 'Dosu'.

