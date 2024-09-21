Nicolas Jackson contributed to all three goals during Chelsea's 3-0 win over London neighbours West Ham

The Senegalese scored two goals and assisted Cole Palmer for the third goal to help Chelsea wrap up the win

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has heaped praises on Jackson despite Mikel Obi’s criticism

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has praised striker Nicolas Jackson after contributing to all three goals during Chelsea's 3-0 win over London neighbours West Ham.

Jackson scored twice within the opening 18 minutes during the early kickoff at the London Stadium before assisting Cole Palmer to win all three points for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer celebrate after the striker scored Chelsea's second goal against West Ham. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta Joe, the striker who has endured a lot of criticism scored the fastest brace for Chelsea since the legendary Didier Drogba against Middlesbrough in 2005.

Sunday Oliseh praises Jackson

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh was quick to shower praises on the Senegalese striker for his performance, which helped Chelsea move temporarily to second place on the Premier League table.

“5 matches, 4 goals and 2 assists; Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson is truly impressive, rekindling the form he showed at Villareal. Just love it when Africans excel after facing challenges. Keep it up lil bro!” He wrote on his official X account.

The former Villarreal star is tied with Cole Palmer on six goal contributions for the Blues in the Premier League so far this season and appears to be enjoying life under Maresca.

He has also scored more non-penalty goals (18) than Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah (16) has managed for Liverpool since the start of last season when Jackson moved to England.

He has been embroiled in a war of words with Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, who constantly criticises him about some bad days in front of the goal and wants the club to sign Victor Osimhen to replace him.

Mikel aims dig at Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi advised Enzo Maresca to explore other Chelsea attackers in the number nine position as Nicolas Jackson remains unreliable.

The club legend, who was insulted by the Senegalese forward weeks ago, remains adamant that he is not clinical enough to lead Chelsea back to the glory days.

