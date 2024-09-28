Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in a dominant first-half performance

There were six goals in the first half, with all of Chelsea's four coming from talisman Cole Palmer

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh could not hide his excitement and tipped them for big things

Chelsea caught the attention of Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh, and he tipped the Blues to have a big season in Enzo Maresca's first year in charge.

The Blues had a managerial change, replacing Mauricio Pochettino with former Manchester City assistant manager Maresca after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Cole Palmer celebrates with Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho after scoring Chelsea's fourth goal against Brighton. Photo by Bradley Collyer.

The Italian has wasted no time imprinting his style of play six games into the season and also managed to quieten the media over Chelsea's bloated squad.

Oliseh tips Chelsea for greatness

Oliseh could not hide what he saw from the London side today, and he analytically applauded their performances so far this season, predicting a big future for the team.

“So far I am having so much fun watching this Chelsea side play this season. Full of movement, goals,well structured off the ball and better organised networking. They could do something this year. Don't bet against them. #Chelsea,” he wrote on his official X account.

The Blues have won four, lost one, and drew one in the league this season. They currently sit third, pending the Liverpool and Aston Villa games later. According to Stat Muse, they have scored a league-high 15 goals.

They have not sat in a top-four position since the 2021/22 season under former manager Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by that Todd Boehly-led consortium in 2023.

Chelsea has not won the title since the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte, and they have a real chance this season if they keep up with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Oliseh applauds Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh praised Nicolas Jackson’s performance against West Ham, where he contributed to all three goals in the 3-0 win.

The Nigerian football legend claimed he is delighted that the African forward has turned adversity into motivation and is shutting up his critics, including Mikel Obi.

