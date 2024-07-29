Cristiano Ronaldo's famous Siuuu celebration was performed during the fencing event at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Mohamed Elsayed won Egypt's first medal at the games after beating Hungarian Tibor Andrásfi in sudden death

Ronaldo has previously explained what his worldwide celebration, which started to gain traction in 2014, means

That Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most influential football players ever is not in question. The Portuguese icon has won millions of followers worldwide with his sustained successes over the years.

He might not be in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but his presence was felt on July 28 when Mohamed Elsayed paid tribute to him.

Mohamed Elsayed of Team Egypt celebrates after winning the Men's Épée Individual Bronze Medal Bout against Tibor Andrasfi of Team Hungary on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo by Al Bello.

The Egyptian fencer won his country's first medal at the games after he finished third in the men’s épée event at the Grand Palais.

Elsayed beat Tibor Andrásfi from Hungary 8-7 in extra time to win the bronze medal. He was made to wait before the judges confirmed the last touch.

The 21-year-old was then thrown into a fit of joy after his spot was confirmed. He ran around the arena before doing the famous Siuu celebration of Ronaldo.

What does Siuu in Ronaldo's celebration mean?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has previously explained the meaning of celebration that has become popular globally. He admitted that the celebration wasn't preplanned.

"I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’ when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA, and we played against Chelsea. I just scored the goal and it just came out. Since that, I started to do it more often, and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it, and they’re like, ‘Cristiano, siuuuuu,’" he said, as captured by GOAL.

As reported by KingFut, Elsayed started his campaign in the round of 32. He was beaten in the semi-finals by 2016 gold medalist Yannick Borel, condemning him to the third-place playoff. Borel was later forced to settle for silver as Japan's Kano Koki won the gold.

