Usheoritse Itsekiri will be among the athletes looking to do Nigeria proud when the athletic events start in Paris 2024

Itsekiri anchored the 4 by 100m relay team to glory during the African games in Ghana earlier this year

Legit.ng sat down with the Delta State-born electrical engineer to talk about his aspirations ahead of the showdown in Paris

Thursday, July 25, 2024. It is just one day before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. A couple of sports have already begun, though—like the Super Falcons match against Brazil currently on.

The Nigerian athletics team has just arrived in Paris. A cross-check on the athletes' Instagram handles shows the feel-good energy in the team bus ahead of the competitions.

Usheoritse Itsekiri celebrates after winning silver in the men's 100m at the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana stadium in Accra on March 19, 2024. Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The team, led by 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan, has been holed up in Germany for the last couple of weeks in intense training sessions.

Usheoritse Itsekiri is part of this team. He is back on the Olympic stage after making his bow in Tokyo three years ago. Like the rest of his teammates on the bus, Itsekiri is beyond elated to be taking part in these games.

Where did Nigeria train before Paris Olympics?

Speaking to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat shortly after checking in at the Olympic village, Itsekiri shares that the sessions in Germany have been top-notch, and the team is raring to go.

"The preparations have been so well. We have been in camp for a while now, and everyone is happy and ready to compete now."

The 26-year-old will fly the country's flag in the 4 by 100m event slated for August 8 and 9. He is expected to run the anchor leg as he did when they won the Africa games in Accra, Ghana, earlier this year.

Nigeria's 4x100m team at Paris 2024

Itsekiri will feature alongside Kayinsola Ajayi, Akintola Alaba, Favour Ashe and Oghenebrume Godson.

"We are going for gold. As much gold as we can get. We have got a good team individually and collectively. The team spiriting is high. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we have to make it count," says a buoyant Itsekiri.

Endurance Ojokolo's influence and Okocha admiration

Unknown to many, Itsekiri would probably be running up and down the Super Eagles' wing had he not been convinced to switch to running by retired multiple Africa games champion Endurance Ojokolo.

"I was always fast on the pitch. So when I met Ms.Ojokolo, I knew I was good, but I didn't know I could go that fast. She showed me the ropes, and the rest is history."

Born in Delta State, South Nigeria, the staunch Real Madrid fan shares that he used to play as a number seven during his football days. He grew up watching and admiring the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho.

For his athletics career, he has relied on some motivation from the greatest sprinter ever Usain Bolt and reigning 200m Olympic champion, Andre de Grasse.

Usheoritse Itsekiri engineering life

In 2021, he moved to Canada, where he currently lives and trains. Itsekiri interestingly tells the story of how he is an electrical engineer by day and an athlete after work.

This intense schedule has left him with little or no time to do other things, but he has no regrets.

"I hardly have free time. I work all day, so when I get home, I just train or rest. So I almost never have any time to do anything else."

However, the schedule notwithstanding, Itsekiri still finds time to meditate, pray and have family moments.

How religion has helped Itsekiri's career

Our conversation takes an uplifting spiritual detour as he reveals how important gospel songs are to him. On days when he feels low in energy, he takes a step back and listens to Hillsong Worship songs to get him back on track.

"Listening to music is one thing I enjoy doing. I have a playlist to uplift me. I pray and I reflect on my life."

Is Usheoritse Itsekiri married?

Itsekiri, whose personal best is 10.02 seconds, is also grateful for his family's support. He married his long-time beautiful girlfriend, Toju, who is a songwriter and musician.

"My family supports me; they pray for me. They motivate me, and I do everything I do for them."

Philippians 4:11–13

He has no definitve plans for his career post-Paris—he prefers to cross the bridge when he gets there. The reigning African champion in the relays is a huge believer in Philippians 4:11–13, for it is Jesus who guides and illuminates his path.

"I don't know much after this. I am just taking it one step at a time. I want to achieve my targets here in Paris, and then the rest of the things will follow."

Noah Lyles at Paris 2024

Talking of Paris, we discuss some of his predictions for the event. He is adamant that Noah Lyles is untouchable in the 200m

"It is not really a hot take or a prediction, but I don't see anyone coming close to Lyles currently in the 200m. That's his title to lose."

The three-time world champion has never won an Olympic gold before. He finished third in Tokyo 2020. The American intends to compete in at least three events.

Message to Nigerians

As we wind down our conversation, Itsekiri reveals that he wants to step out and explore the city before the opening ceremony. But before he does so, he has a message for Nigerians back home.

"Keep praying for us. The squad is full of energy. And we hope we will come home with a medal."

Team Nigeria shows off stylish outfits

Legit.ng also reported that Team Nigeria showed off stylish outfits during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team was styled as Actively Black in white native attire, with flagbearer Tobi Amusan and captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori donning matching outfits.

It was the first time the opening ceremony was held outside of a stadium.

Source: Legit.ng