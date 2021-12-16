Man City look set to win the 2021/22 Premier League if a recent prediction by a supercomputer is anything to go by

City are expected to face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea in their hopes to retain the EPL crown

Despite their recent takeover by a Saudi consortium, Newcastle are predicted to be relegated alongside Norwich and Watford

A Boffin supercomputer has backed Man City to win the 2021/22 Premier League title for the second year running.

Pep Guardiola is keen to lead Man City to another Premier League title this season.

Source: Getty Images

City currently enjoy a four-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, with Chelsea in third in what promises to be a three-horse race.

However, following their 7-o win over Leeds United, a supercomputer has given Man City an upperhand of being crowned champs once again.

The prediction is very much in tandem with that of bettingexpert.com, who have City at 1/2 as favourites to take the title.

Man United are predicted to pip Arsenal, Spurs, and West Ham to a top-four finish.

Source: UGC

City, apparently, will come in ahead of Liverpool, who have been tipped to finish second but are still rated as favourites to rival Pep Guardiola's side for the title.

Despite their dominance from the opening weeks of the season, the supercomputer believes Chelsea will fall short in the title race and seal a third-place finish.

The top four fight has been projected to pit four teams including Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

However, it is United who have been given the best chance to seal a Champions League spot, with West Ham and Spurs settling for a Europa League place.

On their part, Arsenal will have to contend with a place in the Conference League, with Leicester, Aston Villa, and Brighton in the top half.

It is bad news for Watford who have been predicted to be relegated alongside money-bags Newcastle United and Norwich who were only promoted this term.

