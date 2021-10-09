Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha and Emmanuel Okocha were spotted together in London as they dined with their former coach Clemens Westerhof

Westerhof met the Okocha brothers in London at a documentary on the glory days of Nigerian football

Emmanuel Okocha played in Algiers ’90 Nations Cup where Nigeria won silver under Westerhof

While the younger Okocha - 'Jay-Jay' played in Tunisia ’94 Nations Cup where Super Eagles won the tournament

Nigeria's most successful coach Clemens Westerhof recently reunited with his former players Austin Jay Jay Okocha and his brother Emmanuel Okocha.

It was gathered that Westerhof met the Okocha brothers in London at a documentary on the glory days of Nigerian football.

Rare Photo of Okocha And His Lookalike Brother Emerges As They Reunite With Westerhof in London. Photo: Old_Naija_Football

Recall that Emmanuel played in Algiers ’90 Nations Cup where Nigeria won silver under Westerhof.

While the younger Okocha - 'Jay Jay' played in Tunisia ’94 Nations Cup where Super Eagles won the tournament.

The same team got to the second round of the USA ’94 World Cup where they narrowly lost to eventual finalist Italy.

Emmanuel was no longer in the 94' team but Jay Jay’s midfield prowess contributed to Nigeria being ranked the 5th best football nation in FIFA ranking at that time.

Some years down the line, the Okocha brothers were pictured having dinner with Westerhof in London and it looked like a happy reunion.

Okocha watches his son train with Frankfurt U19

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, was in the stands as his son Ajay joined Eintracht Frankfurt U19 training session on Monday, October 4.

Okocha himself remains a cult hero at the club where he played 90 league matches between 1992 and 1996 and scoring 16 goals.

It was during his time at the German club that Okocha scored the famous goal against one of the world's best goalkeepers Oliver Kahn who was at Karlsruher that time.

And his son seems to be following his footstep as Ajay joined the club’s youth team in their training as the legendary father watched on.

It turns out that Jay-Jay Okocha and his son Ajay have a striking resemblance, his son looks very much like him.

