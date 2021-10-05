Jay Jay Okocha played for German club Eintracht Frankfurt between 1992 and 1996 where he scored 16 league goals

The former Nigerian international remains a cult hero at the club and his son Ajay was spotted training with their U19s

According to a statement from the club, Okocha and his son were guests and the father watched on as Ajay joined the youth team in training

Former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha was in the stands as his son Ajay joined Eintracht Frankfurt U19 training session on Monday, October 4.

Okocha himself remains a cult hero at the club where he played 90 league matches between 1992 and 1996 and scoring 16 goals.

It was during his time at the German club that Okocha scored the famous goal against the world's best goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn of Karlsruher.

Jay Jay Okocha and son Ajay. Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt

Source: Facebook

And his son seems to be following his footstep as Ajay joined the club’s youth team in their training as the legendary father watched on.

Eintracht Frankfurt wrote on their Facebook Page:

“Former Eintracht player Jay-Jay Okocha and son Ajay were guests at Eintracht yesterday! While son joined in with an U19 training session for fun, dad watched on with interest!”

The game of football helped Okocha to be a successful family man who is happily married to his beautiful wife Nkechi.

Their marriage is blessed with two lovely children who have grown so fast over the years.

It turns out that Jay Jay and his son have a striking resemblance, his son looks very much like him, Opera reports.

Who are Nigeria’s most successful players

Meanwhile, Finidi George is one of Nigeria's most successful players in Europe but the former Ajax legend has not been regarded as the most successful.

He won the Champions League trophy with the Amsterdam giants back in 1996 making him the first player from the country to do so.

Nwankwo Kanu was also a member of the team but the former Super Eagles winger was a regular in the then Loius Van Gaal's squad.

Today, history favours Kanu and John Obi Mikel as two of the most successful Nigerian players that ever played in Europe following their exploits with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Finidi George has now been appointed as the new coach of Nigerian Professional Football League side Enyimba FC.

The Super Eagles legend replaced Fatai Osho who helped the People's Elephants finish third at the just-concluded season where Akwa United were crowned champions.

Finidi has been linked with being appointed as an underage coach at the national level where he would discover young talents after getting his badge.

Source: Legit.ng