All 21 local government chairmen and 226 councillors in Adamawa State resigned from the PDP on Monday, October 19, 2026

The APC's state publicity secretary confirmed the mass defection, linking it to the chairmen's loyalty to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

One council chairman cited the need to align with what he called the governor's progressive vision as his reason for leaving the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Adamawa State - Every local government chairman and councillor in Adamawa State has abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a sweeping defection that took place on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The 21 council chairmen addressed resignation letters to their respective ward chairmen across all 21 local government areas in the state.

Demsa chairman Akham Jalo says he defected to support Governor Fintiri’s vision. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, a total of 226 councillors also moved alongside them. Several of the letters cited personal reasons following consultations with family members and political associates.

Demsa chairman speaks on his defection

Akham Jalo, chairman of Demsa Local Government Area, said his move was driven by a desire to open more doors for his constituency. In his resignation letter, he said:

"My decision to join the APC was informed by the need to align with the progressive vision of His Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Demsa."

He added: "This movement is for collective progress, unity and development, and my administration remains committed to good governance, peace and the welfare of the people."

Jalo thanked the PDP leadership for the opportunity to serve and urged his supporters to remain calm and rally behind the APC.

He said the defection would bring accelerated development to Demsa, Adamawa State, and Nigeria at large.

APC confirms the mass defection

According to TVC News, the Adamawa State APC Publicity Secretary, Victor Dogo, confirmed that all 21 chairmen, area development administrators, and the 226 councillors formally joined the party on Monday.

He said the move was driven by their attachment to Governor Fintiri.

"They are all aligning with their godfather, Governor Fintiri, who paved the way for them. They said they felt they were wasting their time by not being on the same political platform as their godfather," Dogo said.

Political analysts in the state described the defection as a calculated move that had been long in the making.

All 21 Adamawa LG chairmen and 226 councillors join the APC from the PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Original

Former El-Rufai ally, others defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Muhammad Sa'idu, a former Kaduna State Commissioner for Finance, defected from the ADC to the APC alongside thousands of supporters in Zaria on Saturday, October 17, 2027

Sa'idu claimed his group built the ADC's structure from ward to state level before allegedly being forced out by individuals who hijacked the party

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani welcomed the defectors and announced the APC had raised its 2027 vote target in the state from two million to three million.

Source: Legit.ng