Former presidential aide Laolu Akande has delivered a pointed message to ex-VP Atiku Abubakar over the 2027 election

Akande invoked Tinubu's own political journey to make his case for what the opposition must do differently

Personal ego has been identified as a key obstacle standing between the opposition and a united front against the APC

A former presidential aide has told ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to consider stepping back from his personal presidential ambition in order to strengthen opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general election.

Laolu Akande, who served as senior media aide to former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, made the remarks during an appearance on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, drawing on President Bola Tinubu's political history to illustrate his argument.

Former presidential aide asks Atiku Abubakar to prioritise opposition unity Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to Business Day, Akande pointed to the period between 2015 and 2023, when Tinubu is alleged to have faced deliberate attempts by influential figures within the Buhari administration to reduce his political standing inside the All Progressives Congress. Despite those pressures, Akande said Tinubu neither abandoned the party nor his ambitions. He stayed, regrouped, and eventually secured the presidency.

How cabal sidelined Tinubu before presidency

Akande said he personally witnessed occasions where Tinubu was allegedly excluded or sidelined during key meetings, yet the Lagos politician chose to absorb those setbacks rather than allow them to derail his long-term goals. He also referenced the naira redesign controversy that preceded the 2023 elections, arguing that Tinubu's response was to double down on his campaign rather than retreat.

Using that trajectory as a template, Akande pushed back against narratives that blame the ruling party alone for the difficulties opposition figures face, insisting that any political movement serious about power must be capable of building strategy under pressure.

Akande mention biggest problem of opposition

He turned his attention to the opposition's fractured state, arguing that ego and personal ambition remain the biggest barriers to forming a credible coalition against the APC. In his view, Atiku, as a leading opposition figure, carries a particular responsibility to model the kind of sacrifice that unity demands.

"He should be willing to relinquish his personal ambition if doing so would improve the opposition's chances of defeating the APC," Akande said.

The comments add fresh pressure on opposition leaders already grappling with how to present a coherent alternative to voters ahead of the next general election.

Atiku Abubakar urged to consider stepping down from 2027 race Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng