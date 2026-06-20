The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recorded its first polling unit victory in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, as results from across the state gradually begin to emerge.

The party won at Agaba Ola Hall Polling Unit, located in Okeruku Ward 02 of Ikere Local Government Area.

BREAKING: ADC wins first polling unit in Ekiti 2026 governorship election. Credit: Gremlin/x

Source: Facebook

The result is among the first officially announced from the election, which has attracted significant attention from political stakeholders and residents of the state.

According to the result sheet uploaded on IREV by INEC, the ADC polled 33 votes to defeat its closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which secured 29 votes at the polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng