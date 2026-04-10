Prince Laja Adeoye has launched his policy document ahead of the 2027 governorship elections in Lagos state

The PDP governorship aspirant claimed APC's governance has failed and pledged to deliver better outcomes for Lagosians

Adeoye shared some of his plans, which include boosting power supply and constructing Emergency Response Centres across Lagos communities

Lagos, Nigeria - Prince Laja Adeoye, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the 2027 elections in Lagos state, has officially launched his policy document ahead of the polls.

The document, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 10, is titled *#BetterLagosAgenda2027*, alternatively termed “Àtuntọ Èkó 1.0 (Re-Engineering Lagos for Inclusive Prosperity)”.

Lagos 2027: PDP Gov Aspirant Laja Adeoye Unveils Àtuntọ Èkó 1.0, Tackles APC, Promises Power, Others

Source: Facebook

How will Àtuntọ Èkó 1.0 transform Lagos?

In the statement announcing the launch, Adeoye’s team described Àtuntọ Èkó 1.0 as a blueprint demonstrating the aspirant’s preparedness to tackle key challenges facing Lagos, including infrastructure, economic opportunities, security, education, healthcare, and sustainable development.

The PDP governorship aspirant said the initiative seeks to re-engineer Lagos state into a megacity that all residents can be proud of, moving away from the status quo toward efficient, accountable, and innovative governance.

According to him, the document outlines his vision, detailed roadmap, and actionable strategies aimed at delivering transformative, people-centred governance that addresses the needs of Lagosians and fosters inclusive prosperity across the state.

“The document will be made available to the public and our party as a formal proposal," he said.

“It highlights our commitment to delivering the transformative and people-centred development that Lagosians truly deserve.”

APC had failed in all aspects of government - Adeoye

Adeoye, a real estate entrepreneur and Managing Director of Fendini Limited, said his commitment to disrupt the present political order and give Lagosians a better deal in 2027 was unwavering.

He said the APC had failed in all aspects of government, adding that 2027 is the appointed time to change in the state

Adeoye said he had been engaging stakeholders, including PDP local government chairmen, party elders, professionals and ordinary residents on his ambition and that the support and solidarity had been massive.

"We are very impressed with the massive support we have received so far. We strongly believe, with the support of everyone, we will bring about the change Lagosians have been yearning for in 2027," he said.

How I will address Lagos's electricity challenges - Adeoye

Speaking on his plans for a better Lagos as highlighted in the document, Adeoye said challenges of electricity supply, transportation, health, housing and other critical sectors will be holistically addressed with him as governor.

On plans to improve power supply in the state, Adeoye said he would boost power generation and distribution through a comprehensive Independent Power Project (IPP) initiative, inclusive of a Renewable Energy farm.

He said he would establish Independent Power Plants across all five divisions of Lagos state.

According to him, the projects will be supported by a dedicated state-owned power grid to ensure a reliable and stable electricity supply.

On social services and emergency response, Adeoye pledged to strengthen emergency response and public safety by constructing fully equipped Emergency Response Centres in all 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos state.

According to him, each centre will house a fire service station, medical emergency stations and other essential emergency utilities. On Housing, Adeoye, as an expert in real estate development, said he would build affordable mass housing in all the divisions of Lagos, while also making a deliberate effort to re-integrate indigenous people of Lagos who are economically disadvantaged, and have moved out of Lagos to suburbs, outskirts, back to Lagos metropolis and empower them through job offers, proper placement.

Lagos 2027: PDP Gov Aspirant Laja Adeoye Unveils Àtuntọ Èkó 1.0, Tackles APC, Promises Power, Others

Source: UGC

Laja Adeoye explains how he will defeat APC in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeoye explained how he plans to unseat the APC in Lagos state, stating that he is building alliances across various stakeholder groups.

He said:

"Through strategic alliances, like the strong backing from the Lagos for Prosperity Group and galvanising groups like Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC), and other committed groups, we are building momentum across youths, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and disillusioned residents."

Source: Legit.ng