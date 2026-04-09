Talks about who will become the next governor of Bauchi state have begun ahead of the 2027 elections

Prof Shehu A. Goni, a political commentator, in an op-ed, explained the factors that should be considered in picking the state's next governor

The analyst mentioned Dr Bala Wunti, saying his extensive NNPC career positions him as a serious contender

Ahead of the 2027 elections, an emerging conversation is taking shape in Bauchi state over the kind of leadership required, with a focus on competence and delivery rather than traditional political considerations.

Prof Shehu A. Goni, a political commentator in an op-ed sent to Legit.ng, said the discussion is “not, at least not yet, the familiar theatre of defections, alignments, and zoning arithmetic that tends to dominate Nigerian political cycles,” but rather a more consequential question.

Bauchi 2027: Why Bala Wunti Is a Top Contender, Political Analyst Explains

Source: UGC

“What kind of leadership does Bauchi actually need next?” he asked.

According to him, after years in which potential has persistently outrun performance, the state has reached a point where that question can no longer be deferred.

Bauchi 2027: Wunti’s name gains attention

Goni said it is within this context that the name of Dr Bala Maijama’a Wunti has begun to circulate with increasing seriousness.

“Not by accident. And not without reason,” he said.

Providing background, Goni said Wunti’s story does not begin in the corridors of power but in modest circumstances.

Born in 1966 in Wunti, he lost both parents by the age of five and was raised by an uncle, a situation the commentator said demanded resilience.

He added that Wunti obtained a degree in Chemistry from Ahmadu Bello University, further qualifications in Marketing and Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi, and later attended Harvard and Oxford Business Schools.

“Each step less an ornament than a necessity, earned under conditions that did not permit complacency,” Goni said.

Bala Wunti's career in NNPC

Goni said Wunti’s career spanned over three decades within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, where he held several positions.

He listed these to include Production Programming Officer at Eleme Petrochemical Complex, Head of Market Research at Brass LNG, Senior Adviser to five different Group Managing Directors of NNPC, General Manager of the Efficiency Department, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, Group General Manager of NAPIMS, Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NUIMS, and Chief Health, Safety and Environment Officer.

“These roles involved managing national assets measured in billions, negotiating with global oil majors… and operating under scrutiny that is both domestic and international,” Goni said.

Highlighting his role at the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Goni said Wunti led Operation White, an inter-agency transparency initiative aimed at tracking product movement and reducing inefficiencies.

“The introduction of digital monitoring did more than improve oversight. It forced a recalibration of assumptions,” he said, adding that reported consumption figures dropped while supply chain visibility improved.

“It was not a miracle. It was management,” Goni said.

At NAPIMS and NUIMS, Goni said Wunti handled upstream investment and production challenges, including managing joint venture portfolios and resolving long-standing disputes.

Goni added that projects such as the Soku optimisation, Asa-Rumuekpe line, Anyala and Madu developments, Kolmani Integrated Development Project, Bonga North FID, and Ubeta Gas Development FID moved from planning to execution.

Bala Wunti's dispute resolution and reforms

Goni also cited the renegotiation of deepwater Production Sharing Contracts, which he said helped avert liabilities of over $10 billion, and the resolution of the Escravos Gas-to-Liquids dispute.

“These were not headline-grabbing interventions, but they mattered precisely because of what they prevented. Loss,” he said.

He added that Wunti contributed to institutional reforms, including cost optimisation, international certifications, and the transition of NNPC into a commercially oriented entity under the Petroleum Industry Act.

Bala Wunti's community engagement activities

Beyond government structures, Goni said Wunti has been involved in community interventions through the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation, covering education, healthcare, and skills development.

Turning to Bauchi state, Goni said the state is not lacking in resources but continues to face development challenges.

“Revenue remains constrained. Health outcomes lag behind national averages. Employment opportunities have not kept pace with demographic realities,” he said.

He described the gap between potential and performance as “not ideological” but “managerial.”

Goni said while political experience remains important, governance ultimately requires execution.

“It is about budgets that balance, projects that are completed, institutions that function, and decisions that produce measurable results,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2027

According to Goni, the argument for Wunti is not a rejection of politics but an attempt to rebalance it with competence from outside the traditional political pipeline.

He noted that elections are influenced by multiple factors, including emotion and identity, but warned against dismissing the emerging conversation.

“Bauchi… has spent years discussing its possibilities. The next phase may well depend on how seriously it begins to interrogate its requirements,” he said.

He added that when the time comes, the key consideration may be “who has spent the better part of a career quietly learning how to make complex systems.”

Source: Legit.ng