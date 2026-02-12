Seven proposed states across Nigeria recently scaled second reading in the House of Representatives, marking a fresh push for constitutional restructuring

Seven bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria successfully scaled second reading in the House of Representatives, signalling renewed momentum for constitutional restructuring.

Lawmakers from different regions sponsored the bills, which aim to carve out new administrative entities from existing states.

If eventually passed, these changes could significantly reshape Nigeria’s geopolitical landscape and governance framework.

List of proposed states

The seven proposed states are:

• Ibadan State

• Orlu State

• Tiga State

• Etiti State

• Oke-Ogun State

• Ife-Ijesa State

• Ijebu State

Analyst highlights Orlu state

Speaking with Legit.ng, Nigerian policy analyst AbdulRasheed Hussain noted that one of the proposed states appeared more likely to be approved than the others.

He stated:

“From my perspective, among the seven proposed states that have passed second reading, Orlu State stands out as the most likely to eventually be approved. This is because the National Assembly has already signaled its intent to ensure the South‑East region attains parity with other regions by having six states. Currently, the South‑East has only five, making it the sole region underrepresented in Nigeria’s federal structure.”

Implications for governance

Observers suggested that the approval of any of these states would mark a major step in Nigeria’s constitutional restructuring process.

The move is believed could address long-standing debates about representation, equity, and administrative efficiency across the country’s diverse regions.

Source: Legit.ng