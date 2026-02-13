Nasir El-Rufai said his son, Mohammed Bello, remained a member of the APC by personal conviction despite his public criticism of the party

The former Kaduna governor stated that Bello’s political choices were independent and did not conflict with his own opposition stance

El-Rufai made the remarks during a BBC Hausa interview following reports of an attempted DSS detention at Abuja airport

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has addressed questions surrounding his son’s political affiliation, saying Mohammed Bello remains a member of the All Progressives Congress by personal choice despite his public criticism of the ruling party.

Bello represents Kaduna North in the House of Representatives and was elected on the APC platform. El-Rufai said his son’s decision to stay with the party reflects individual conviction rather than family pressure or political alignment.

El-Rufai speaks on son’s politics

Speaking during an interview on the BBC Hausa Service on the evening Thursday, February 12, El-Rufai said his son was old enough to decide his political future. He rejected suggestions that Bello’s position conflicted with his own political stance, noting that political participation is guided by personal belief.

“My son Bello was elected under the platform of the APC and his electorate seem to be happy with the work he is doing, so since he is an adult of over 30 years, he can make his own choices. Politics is about personal preference,” he said.

The interview came shortly after El-Rufai returned to Nigeria from Egypt. Reports emerged that operatives of the Department of State Services attempted to detain him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, an allegation that has generated public debate.

APC membership sparks family political debate

El-Rufai, who is now a leading figure in the African Democratic Congress, said his son’s continued membership of the APC does not undermine his own opposition to the party.

He added that Bello has been guided by personal values and upbringing in navigating political disagreements.

“If he wants to remain in the APC without getting involved in the party’s wrongdoing because of the home training we gave him, then Alhamdulillah,” he stated.

