EFCC arraigned former Labour Minister Chris Ngige over an alleged N2.2bn fraud involving multiple NSITF contract awards

Court documents showed Ngige faced eight counts for allegedly using his position to favour companies linked to his associates

The former minister was accused of receiving monetary gifts from contractors, with security tightened

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, today, Friday, December 12, over alleged fraud amounting to N2,261,722,535.84.

Court officials confirmed that the arraignment will take place at the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Eight-count charge centred on abuse of office

According to court documents sighted by our correspondent, Ngige faces eight counts relating to abuse of office and acceptance of monetary gifts from contractors while serving as the supervising minister of the NSITF between September 2015 and May 2023.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Ngige used his ministerial position to confer an unfair advantage on Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a firm linked to an associate, by approving seven consultancy, training and supply contracts valued at N366,470,920.68, Vanguard reported.

The agency stated that the offence contravenes Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Multiple contracts allegedly awarded to associates

The second count alleges that Ngige approved eight contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, also linked to one of his associates.

A section of the charge reads:

“Between September 2015 and May 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, you used your position to confer an unfair advantage upon Zitacom Nigeria Limited… to the tune of N583,682,686.00.”

The EFCC further alleged that eight NSITF contracts valued at N362,043,163.16 were awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, while four additional contracts worth N668,138,141 were allegedly influenced in favour of Olde English Consolidated Limited, both companies reportedly linked to associates of the former minister.

In the fifth count, Ngige was accused of awarding contracts worth N161,604,625 to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, owned by another associate.

Allegations of corruptly receiving monetary gifts

Counts six to eight accuse Ngige of corruptly receiving funds through various organisations associated with him between May and June 2022, Punch reported.

According to the EFCC, the former minister allegedly received:

"N38,650,000 from Cezimo Nigeria Limited through his campaign organisation. N55,003,000 from Zitacom Nigeria Limited via his scholarship scheme. N26,130,000 from Jeff & Xris Limited."

The anti-graft agency insists the alleged acts violate sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Ngige set to enter plea

Ngige is expected to take his plea when the case is called today.

Court officials say security has been tightened around the court premises in anticipation of a high-profile hearing, with legal teams from both sides preparing for what could become one of the most significant corruption trials involving a former minister from the Buhari administration.

