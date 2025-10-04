The ward executive officers and stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ikot Ibritam Ward II, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, have passed a vote of confidence on the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of PDP in Akwa Ibom State.

The Oruk Anam PDP stakeholders, Thursday, October 2, through a communique issued during a meeting of PDP ward executive officers and stakeholders in the area convened by Ward Chairman, Hon. Ibanga Akaninyene, reaffirmed their support and loyalty to the PDP State Caretaker Chairman, Barr. Igwat Umoren and his Committee.

Oruk Anam PDP congratulates Igwat Umoren on appointment as PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman

Part of the communique read: "Whereas the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has since 1998 been the dominant and sole successful party in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, particularly Ikot Ibritam Ward II; the PDP ward executives and stakeholders hereby represent as follows:

"That the people and stakeholders of the ward and community are profoundly grateful to the national leadership of the party for finding one of their prestigious sons, in the person of Barr. Igwat Osagyefo Umoren, worthy of the state leadership mantle of the party as CARETAKER CHAIRMAN of the party."

The stakeholders in their communique further stated: "That the people and stakeholders of the ward and community hereby pledge and reaffirm their unalloyed, unwavering and unflinching loyalty to the party to ensure the success of Barr. Igwat Umoren and the party generally.

"That the people and stakeholders of the ward and community hereby pass a vote of confidence on Barr. Igwat Umoren as a loyal party gladiator, patriotic beacon of the greatness of Akwa Ibom State, a man of integrity, firm conviction and humanistic passion committed to steering the party steadily to its rightful destination of leadership in Akwa Ibom State."

The stakeholders and members of PDP Ikot Ibritam II thus called on all party members and the good people of Akwa Ibom State to continue to fly the flag of the party boldly and give the party all the support it needs to salvage the state and Nigeria from the current social, economic and political retrogression, confusion and quagmire.

Addressing officers, members and stakeholders at the meeting, Lady Inamke Friday Sunday, the PDP Ward Women Leader stated that the PDP members in Oruk Anam, particularly Ikot Ibritam Ward II install Governors, National Assembly members, State House of Assembly members and other political offices through party sweat and loyalty.

The Guide Newspaper reports that the motion passed a vote of confidence on Barr. Igwat Osagyefo Umoren, the State Caretaker Chairman, was moved by Ex-Officio 4 Bishop James Emmanuel James and seconded by Blessing Sunday Jumbo.

In his vote of thanks, a former councillor, Hon. Idongesit Udoetor, emphatically called on the party faithful to support Barr. Igwat Osagyefo Umoren and PDP as a personal project. “We used to work hard for others. It is now time to work for our own," he posited.

Eminent personalities who flanked the new Akwa Ibom State PDP caretaker chairman at the meeting were Hon. Harrison Ekpo (Deputy Chairman), Enoch Godwin Enoch Esq., (State Legal Adviser), Comr. Aniekan Asukwo (State Youth Leader) And Comr. Ewa Okpo (State Publicity Secretary).

Others present at the meeting include Ubong Emmanson Udo (Ward Publicity Secretary), Comr. Esitime Udoetuk, Anietie Isonguyo Okon (Ward Treasurer), Mr. Godwin Michael Akpan (Former Treasurer), Hon. Idongesit Daniel (Member), Samuel Umoren, Unyime Uwem (Ex-Officio 1), Ufok Effiong Udo, Idiong Effiong Akpan (Ward Secretary), Anietie Dickson Umoiso (Ex-Officio 5), Emmanuel Sunday (Ward Financial Secretary), Glory Ezekiel Thompson (Ward Vice Chairman), Eno Paul Udo, Pius Ben (Ward Auditor), James Okon James (Ward Youth Leader) and Unyime Udokang (Chapter Youth Leader).

It would be recalled that the Guide Newspaper had in its latest publication this week reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Elder Aniekan Akpan Led Exco of PDP in Akwa Ibom State.

The development was made known in a press release signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

Consequently, the NWC in a press release made available to newsmen approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of our Party from today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months or pending when a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.

