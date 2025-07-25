Dr. Ujo Justice has explained why Governor Alex Otti should stop the alleged media attacks on former NALDA executive Paul Ikonne over his call for the creation of Aba state

The political analyst described Ikonne's advocacy as a patriotic and legitimate political demand rooted in equity and fair representation

Dr Justice urged the Abia government to focus on governance rather than silencing dissent and engaging in vendetta-driven politics

Umuahia, Abia state - A political analyst and researcher based in Abia state, Dr Ujo Justice, has cautioned Governor Alex Otti against what he described as a media onslaught targeting the immediate-past executive secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, over his call for the creation of Aba state.

Ikonne, a former commissioner and federal appointee, had recently reiterated his support for the creation of an additional state in the Southeast geopolitical zone. However, his stance drew sharp criticism from the Abia state government, with Governor Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, describing Ikonne as “hate-ravaged” in a public statement.

Call for Aba state a patriotic move - Analyst

Dr Justice defended Ikonne’s call for the creation of Aba state, describing it as a “legitimate political expression rooted in the quest for equity, development, and fair representation.”

“Prince Paul Ikonne did not incite division; he illuminated reality,” the analyst said in a statement on Friday, July 25.

“Many progressive voices across party lines in the South East have echoed this same call for years.”

He criticised the state government’s response, saying:

“Rather than engage with the merit of the argument, the governor’s aide descended into personal insults. Such expressions have no place in a democratic discourse.”

Otti accused of attempting to silence dissent

Justice said Governor Otti’s media aide's response represents an attempt to stifle criticism rather than a defence of policy.

His words:

“Resorting to insults, distorting past events, and questioning academic credentials without proof is intellectual laziness. It is not a defence of governance, but an attempt to silence dissent.”

The analyst also dismissed claims that Ikonne was motivated by political ambition.

“He is not seeking an appointment. He is asking the hard questions that many are too afraid to ask," he said.

Aba state: Otti’s argument lacks nuance, Justice says

The analyst also slammed Governor Otti’s long-standing opposition to state creation, referencing a 2020 article by the governor in which he reportedly cited economic impracticality as a reason for rejecting new states.

“While that is a valid intellectual concern, it ignores the deep-rooted imbalance in Nigeria’s state structure,” Justice said.

“The Southeast remains the only region with five states. This affects representation, resource distribution, and appointments at the federal level.”

Justice also refuted claims that Ikonne neglected Abia while heading NALDA, stating that his role had a national scope.

“As Executive Secretary, he led agricultural projects that benefited farmers across the country. The accusation that Abia was neglected is disingenuous and overlooks the need for state-level collaboration,” he added.

According to him, Ikonne’s advocacy for the economic empowerment of Aba dates back years before his federal appointment.

Dr. Ujo Justice defends Prince Ikonne's call for the creation of Aba state and urges Governor Otti to embrace constructive criticism

Analyst calls for constructive politics in Abia

Dr. Justice urged political leaders in Abia to prioritise governance over personal attacks.

“This state deserves more than bitter media wars. It needs leadership that embraces constructive criticism. If the current administration is confident in its performance, it should focus on delivery, not mudslinging," he said.

Bill for 6th Southeast state passes second reading

In another report, the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review recently considered a bill seeking the creation of a new state in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

The Southeast is the only geopolitical zone with five states, while the Northwest has seven states. The Northeast, Northcentral, Southwest, and South-south zones each have six states.

The bill passed its second reading in the Nigerian Senate on Friday, June 13, 2025.

