Thousands Defect from APC to NNPP, Kwankwaso Confirms with Photos

Rabiu Kwankwaso announced the defection of thousands from the All Progressives Congress to the New Nigeria People’s Party at a gathering in Kano

The event marked a significant political shift, as the new NNPP members were welcomed with promises of fair treatment and collaboration

Kwankwaso credited Kano’s leadership style and inclusive politics for the party’s growing appeal

A major political development unfolded in Kano as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), announced that thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) had formally joined the NNPP.

Kwankwaso shared the news via his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).”

The reception, which took place at his residence in Kano, drew attention from party members and political observers across the region.

Kwankwaso welcomed the new entrants with a pledge of fairness and support, remarking, “Speaking during the event at my residence in Kano, I welcomed the new members into our party and I promised them equitable treatment and cooperation.”

According to Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s rising appeal stems from what he described as Kano’s “distinguished leadership style” and the party’s inclusive political approach.

He emphasised that the steady influx of supporters reflected the growing confidence in the NNPP’s vision.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation,” he wrote.

