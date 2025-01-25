Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has hinted at a plan to take legal action against his removal as the speaker of the House

Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has hinted at the possibility of taking legal action against his removal as the speaker of the chamber.

Obasa made the comment while addressing journalists on his return to the state on Saturday, January 25. He added that his impeachment did not follow due process.

Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13, by the majority of the lawmakers in the House over the allegation of financial misappropriation and impropriety. However, Obasa denied the financial mismanagement allegation levelled against him by members of the House.

Obasa said he remained Lagos assembly speaker

According to Obasa, the allegations against him are unfounded and he remained the speaker of the assembly. The embattled lawmaker made the claim while responding to questions from journalists about his status in the House.

The impeached speaker said:

“My status in the house? I strongly believe I am still the speaker until the right thing is done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it.

Impeachment: Obasa hinted at going to court

He was then asked if he would challenge the lawmakers' decision in court, and he responded, “You will know. It’s a matter of time. Thank you, and God bless you.”

The lawmaker also alleged that the state commissioner of police was an accomplice in his removal. He said over 200 policemen were deployed to his private residence in Agege and restricted his family from leaving the house.

He said he was not afraid of being removed because the position was not his father's chieftaincy title. He said he is represented by people who have returned him six times but insisted that his removal should follow due process.

Why I was removed - Obasa

According to him, the lawmakers removed him because he was not in the country. He added that Lagos was a special state that should not be denigrated.

He commented:

“When former speaker, Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi was removed; he was in the assembly, and we did not invite policemen. When my sister, former House deputy speaker, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, was removed, we did not invite the police."

He challenged the lawmakers to prove their allegations against him rather than discrediting an innocent person and that the assembly was above the common standard of excellence.

Supreme Court document questioned Obasa's legal credentials

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Supreme Court document has raised some questions about the legal credentials of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa's name was reportedly missing from the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, despite his claim to have a law degree from LASU.

The document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court's chief registrar.

