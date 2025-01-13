The PDP in Akwa Ibom State has declared Governor Umo Eno its sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election, citing his exemplary leadership under the Arise Agenda

Governor Eno’s administration, which began in 2023, has prioritized infrastructure, education, and economic growth, earning the party’s unanimous endorsement

While many praise the decision for ensuring continuity, critics express concerns about the lack of internal competition within the PDP, calling it undemocratic

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has officially declared Governor Umo Eno as its sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement, made over two years before the election, underscores the party’s confidence in the governor’s leadership and vision for the state.

In a communiqué issued on Monday, January 6, 2025, following the PDP Enlarged State Executive Council Meeting, the party’s state chairperson, Aniekan Akpan, emphasized the unanimous decision:

“After thorough deliberation, the party unanimously endorsed Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as its sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 governorship election.”

The communiqué, later shared by PDP spokesperson Edwin Ebiese, highlighted the governor’s performance as a key factor in the decision.

As reported by Premium Times, the party attributed its endorsement to Governor Eno’s “outstanding performance” during his first term, particularly his implementation of the Arise Agenda, a development blueprint focused on economic growth and improved governance.

“His exemplary leadership and vision, as encapsulated in the Arise Agenda, have yielded significant dividends of democracy for the people of Akwa Ibom State,” the communiqué read.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Eno’s administration, which began on May 29, 2023, has focused on initiatives to boost infrastructure, education, and economic opportunities in the oil-rich state.

Legit.ng reports that Akwa Ibom has remained a PDP stronghold since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

The party’s dominance and the relative weakness of opposition parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), position Governor Eno as a strong contender for re-election in 2027.

While some PDP members and Akwa Ibom residents applauded the decision as a step towards continuity, others expressed concerns about the lack of internal competition within the party.

Critics argue that excluding potential aspirants could undermine the democratic process.

Gov Eno sacks all commissioners

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on Friday, January 10, announced the dissolution of his cabinet, asserting that he needs to bring new persons on board.

Governor Eno revealed this while speaking during a valedictory session at the exco chamber, on Friday.

