"New Initiatives From Nigerians": Ajadi Redefines NNPP's Purpose for Nigeria

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the South-West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), recently reiterated the party's purpose at an end-of-year celebration in Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State.

Ajadi emphasized that the NNPP is a platform for "new initiatives from Nigerians" dedicated to the people's social, economic, and political integration. He declared that the time to liberate Nigerians from economic hardships is now and that the NNPP stands for people's progress, aiming to create a better Nigeria for all.

Ajadi commended the federal government's proposed initiative allowing citizens to vote using their National Identification Number (NIN), calling it a step towards electoral transparency and inclusiveness.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ajadi pledged to assist Nigerians with their NIN and voter card registrations starting January 2025. The ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria's liberation, stating that it's worth fighting for and that the NNPP will work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

NNPP organises end-of-the-year celebration

The event, organized by the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Barrister Olufemi John Aina, brought together party members, stakeholders, and supporters in a show of unity and commitment to the party's vision. Aina praised Ajadi's leadership, describing him as a 'political and humanitarian liberator' who has revitalized many marriages through his product, Cocosamba.

Party members expressed their excitement about Ajadi's promise to empower Nigerians dedicated to the nation's progress. They praised Ajadi's transformative impact on their lives, with some sharing personal testimonies of how his support has changed their lives ¹. The event featured prayers for the safety and progress of NNPP members, with both Islamic and Christian prayers seeking divine guidance for the party's success in 2025 and beyond.

The celebration ended on a high note, with party members reaffirming their commitment to the NNPP's vision of liberating Nigerians. They expressed optimism about taking over the political leadership of Ogun State in the 2027 general elections, signalling a promising future for the party in Ogun State and beyond.

NNPP Chieftain Ajadi honours ex-police commissioner

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPP Chieftain and governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the former commissioner of police in Ogun, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, on his retirement

Ajadi, who doubled as the NNPP Southwest leader, praised the former police boss for his service to humanity and the state at large

Alamutu had a distinguished career in law enforcement, during which he was recognized for his dedication to security, community policing, and maintaining peace

