Several Nigerian clerics made bold predictions about the year 2024 in January, and some of their prophecies came to pass

Prominent clerics with manifested political prophecies included Primate Elijah Ayodele and Prophet Joshua Iginla

Prominent among the prophecies is the death of a governor, and 2014 was the year Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state left the world

As the year comes to a close, it's natural to reflect on the prophecies and predictions made by various religious leaders and clerics. In Nigeria, several prominent clerics made bold predictions about the country's economy, politics, and international relations.

From Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele's warnings about economic instability to Prophet Joshua Iginla's predictions about tough economic times, these clerics provided insight into the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele's Prophecies

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, made several prophecies concerning Nigeria's economy and politics. He predicted that the country's economy would be hard to revive due to a weak Naira-to-dollar rate and that it would fluctuate, leading to unstable inflation rates.

Some of the highlights of his prophecies include:

Economic Instability: Ayodele predicted that the Nigerian economy would be unstable, with inflation rates rising astronomically.

Bereavement in the Governors' Forum: He warned the Governors' Forum to pray against bereavement, which came to pass with the deaths of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the wife of Governor Umo Eno.

Impeachment of Philip Shuaibu: Ayodele also predicted the impeachment of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu.

Prophet Joshua Iginla's Prophecies

Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder and senior Champions Royal Assembly, made disturbing predictions about Nigeria's economy in 2024. However, he also foretold a relief in 2025.

Some of the highlights of his prophecies include:

Tough Economic Times: Iginla predicted that Nigeria's economy would go through tough times in 2024, but that there would be real changes in 2025.

Disgruntled Politicians: He warned that the government would battle the war of disgruntled politicians on unsettled political promises.

Caution to Tinubu: Iginla also advised President Tinubu to be careful of those he relies on, as he sees faithful people becoming unfaithful and betrayers.

Prophet Olagunju's Prophecy on Donald Trump

Prophet Wale Olagunju, presiding Bishop of Seed of God Chapel Ministry Sasa, Ibadan, Oyo State, made a bold prediction about the US presidential election.

He foretold Donald Trump's return to power, which came to pass despite widespread predictions by many Christian clerics that Trump would lose to Kamala Harris.

Clerics who predicted trouble for churches in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastors are known for issuing prophecies from time to time and predicting the future. On Monday, January 1, which marked the beginning of a new calendar, 2024, Christian leaders across the country gave predictions about the new year.

Many pastors on Monday discussed Nigerians' fate in the hands of politicians. Many political prophecies centred on President Bola Tinubu and the new administration.

