Doyin Okupe criticizes the Labour Party’s lack of a sustainable structure post-2023 elections, predicting more defections from the party

Okupe points to the recent defections of six LP lawmakers to the APC, and many members joining the PDP

Okupe hints that Peter Obi may soon leave LP, referencing his recent interactions with opposition leaders

Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign, has voiced strong criticism of the party's current state, predicting further defections as the party grapples with its lack of a sustainable structure post-election.

Okupe, an ex-chieftain of LP pointed to the party's failure to build a lasting political framework as the primary reason for the exodus of elected officials and grassroots members.

Okupe reacts to mass defection in LP

Source: UGC

Okupe noted that six LP lawmakers recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, Rep. Donatus Matthew, Rep. Akiba Bassey, and Rep. Esosa Iyawe, as reported by PM News.

He also mentioned that many party members had moved to the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okupe emphasized that such defections were inevitable, citing the LP's historical role as a fallback for politicians unable to secure tickets in larger parties.

He claimed that many LP members, especially those in the National Assembly, were aligning with better-established parties to secure their political futures.

“The Labour Party has historically been a fallback option for those unable to secure tickets in major parties. That was how we joined initially, and our presence boosted its fortunes,” Okupe said.

LP, Peter Obi slammed for poor party structure

He criticized LP leadership, particularly Peter Obi, for failing to develop a structure to ensure the party's sustainability after the elections.

“National Assembly members elected under the LP banner know their chances of returning in 2027 are slim without strong party structures,” Okupe added.

Okupe speaks on Obi's next move

Looking ahead, Okupe also hinted that Peter Obi, the LP's 2023 presidential candidate, may soon leave the party.

He pointed to Obi’s recent interactions with opposition leaders, including former PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, as signs that Obi was keeping his options open.

“The Labour Party is not building or investing in structures. This failure is driving people away, and it will continue,” Okupe said.

APC reacts to Obi, Kwankwaso, others alliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had dismissed the meeting between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke as inconsequential to its political dominance.

The APC claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's stature in Nigerian politics dwarfs the influence of the opposition leaders.

