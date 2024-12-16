A 12-member delegation from Benin Republic’s Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) visited Nigeria's INEC for a study tour

Led by CENA president Sacca Lafia, they were welcomed by INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu and other officials

Yakubu highlighted the importance of the visit and the unique challenges CENA faces ahead of the 2026 elections

A 12-member delegation from Benin Republic’s Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a study tour.

Led by Sacca Lafia, the CENA president, the delegation comprised national commissioners, directors, and senior staff.

Benin Republic officials visits INEC to learn. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/X

Source: Twitter

Visit to INEC

They were welcomed on Monday by Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, along with other commission members at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The visit, according to Lafia, was aimed at learning from Nigeria’s electoral processes and best practices as Benin Republic prepares for its upcoming 2026 elections.

Addressing the gathering, Yakubu depicted the importance of the visit and the distinct challenges CENA encounters in the lead-up to the elections.

“Early last month, we received a letter from CENA indicating its interest to undertake a study visit to INEC Nigeria as they prepare for what they described as their most complex election in 2026,” he said.

Yakubu highlighted that CENA will, for the first time, oversee three elections within a span of three months.

Delega

Legislative and local elections are set for January 2026, followed by the presidential election in April 2026. He mentioned that INEC has devised a comprehensive programme to cater to the delegation’s interests.

“In particular, CENA is interested in the legal framework for elections in Nigeria, the design and printing of election materials and forms, the recruitment and training of poll officials, election budgeting and mode of payment to different service providers, security during elections, the use of technology, the accreditation of local and international observers, engagement with electoral stakeholders and other aspects of Nigeria’s electoral experience,” Yakubu said.

He mentioned that INEC officials from various departments would brief the delegation during their visit, addressing all facets of the electoral process.

Yakubu guaranteed the team complete access to resources and documentation to aid their preparation for the 2026 elections.

Rumours of INEC Chairman Yakubu’s Death

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, has reacted to rumours of the demise of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

A report on Saturday, December 14, alleged that Yakubu had died in London following a “brief illness”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng