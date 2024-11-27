Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Justice Maryann Anenih of an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama has remanded the immediate past Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Anenih also remanded Bello’s two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Justice Maryann Anenih of an FCT High Court gave the order on Wednesday, November 27 Photo credit: @tvcnewsng

The judge ordered that Bello should remain with the EFCC till December 10, when the court will rule on his application for bail.

According to the Vanguard, the court gave the order on Wednesday, November 27.

The EFCC lawyers led by Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, had specifically urged the court to deny Bello bail.

The anti-graft agency argued that the former governor repeatedly refused to make himself available for trial.

The Commission added that several efforts to secure Bello's presence before the Abuja Federal High Court proved abortive.

