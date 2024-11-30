President Bola Tinubu's political trajectory has been a story many young aspiring political leaders would want to read for inspiration. This is because the president has made lots of friends and enemies. He has had friends who turned enemies and vice versa.

Ahead of his journey to presidency, President Tinubu had more enemies, particularly with the Muslim-Muslim ticket he had with Kashim Shettima, the current vice president of Nigeria. However, some of the so-called enemies of the Muslim-Muslim joint have turned out to be Tinubu's friends.

List of Tinubu's enemies who turned his friends Photo Credit: @fkeyamo, @officialABAT, @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of some of the enemies-turned-friends of President Tinubu:

Daniel Bwala

A former spokesperson for the Campaign Organisation of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu's rival in the 2023 presidential elections.

Bwala has been appointed as the President's Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, despite his history of criticizing Tinubu.

Festus Keyamo

A former strong critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo has twice been rewarded with ministerial positions.

His dramatic turnaround has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the genuineness of his new-found loyalty.

Bosun Tijani

A former online standard-bearer for the Obidient movement, Tijani became a Minister, despite being called out during his screening in the Senate for his past anti-Tinubu utterances.

During the screening, Tijani admitted that he tweeted in anger while responding to the Senator's questions.

Femi Pedro

A former Deputy-Governor of Lagos State, Pedro has joined Tinubu's camp, along with other former critics.

Recall that Pedre was impeached as Tinubu's deputy when they were serving the state. The former deputy governor was sent packing over an alleged misconduct.

Musiliu Obanikoro

A former Minister and Ambassador, Obanikoro has also switched sides, pledging his allegiance to Tinubu.

Obanikoro served as a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan and was one time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

Femi Fani-Kayode

A former Minister, Fani-Kayode's dramatic turnaround has been remarkable, given his past criticism of the APC and its leaders.

FFK, as he is fondly called, was a known and popular critic of Tinubu and the APC before switching camps.

Adeseye Ogunlewe

A former Senator and Governorship candidate, Ogunlewe had been a pillar of opposition to Tinubu's hegemony in Lagos State politics but has now joined his camp.

In an interview, the former senator spoke on his earlier perception about Tinubu. He said time had changed and that the president's magic had to be studied.

Olusegun Dada

A former vocal critic of Tinubu, Dada has now become an avid supporter, earning him a spot as a Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.

Before his appointment, Dada was known for his consistent criticism of Tinubu until the latter became Nigeria's president.

Source: Legit.ng