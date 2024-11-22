Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, has described the single six-year term for president and governor as “chop and go”

Sani's statement sparked reactions on social media X barely 24 hours after the House of Representatives rejected the bill

Atiku Abubakar had earlier forwarded a letter to the National Assembly, proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow a six-year single term for the Office of the President of Nigeria

Former Senate member Shehu Sani has reacted to the bill seeking a single six-year term for the Offices of the President, state governors, and local government areas chairmen.

Shehu Sani reacts as House of Reps vote against the bill proposing 6-year single tenure for president. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, House of Representatives

Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives voted against the bill during plenary on Thursday, November 21.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 constitution to allow for a single six-year term for the executives.

As reported by Vanguard, Rep Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) and 33 other lawmakers sponsored the bill.

Shehu Sani reacts to bill proposing single 6-year term

However, Sani, in a post shared on his X page on Friday, November 22, raised questions about his stance on the matter.

He described the bill as “chop and go,” a phrase that has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, with many wondering what the former senator meant by the remark.

Sani tweeted:

"Six year Single tenure is “Just Chop and Go.”

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the former lawmaker's statement. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@VickiIzy tweeted:

"I won't allow that."

@VinOfIdanre001 tweeted:

"4-8 years tenure is still chop and go either."

@abu_twinss tweeted:

"I swear na chop and go indeed."

@I__E__O tweeted:

"That what APC want, they're evil and will not stop."

@Unwanaassam1 tweeted:

"Of all the things affecting Nigeria now, it's to sponsor a bill for politicians to stay 6 years in office that a house of representatives member could think of."

@MagnificentKin6 tweeted:

"They should just allow us to maintain this tyrant democracy."

@OSILEO tweeted:

"How is it chop and go distinguished senator?"

Atiku writes national assembly on 6-year single-tenure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow a six-year single term for the Office of the President of Nigeria.

The former VP and PDP flagbearer in the 2023 election, also detailed his position on power rotation and constitutional review.

This was contained in a letter forwarded to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

