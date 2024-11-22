The House of Representatives has rejected a bill proposing a six-year single term for Nigeria’s presidency, but sponsors like Ikenga Ugochinyere view this as a temporary setback and plan to reintroduce it

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill proposing a six-year single term for Nigeria’s presidency, along with provisions for zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats and holding elections in one day.

The bill, which was presented at the plenary on Thursday, faced opposition, but its sponsors have described the development as a temporary setback.

House of Representatives Rejects Six-Year Single Term Bill, Sponsors Vow to Continue Advocacy

Source: Facebook

Lead sponsor and member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, emphasized that the rejection does not mark the end of the campaign for an inclusive democratic process.

"This is a temporary setback which does not affect the campaign for an inclusive democratic process. We are going to review this decision and find possible ways of reintroducing it after following due legislative procedures," Ugochinyere stated.

The bill's sponsors, under the auspices of Reformed-minded Legislators, had argued that the proposed amendments would reduce the cost of governance, unite the country, and ensure a seamless transition and unprecedented development.

They noted that holding elections in one day would reduce costs and minimize rigging, while power rotation would help de-escalate political tensions and allow leaders to focus on delivering their democratic mandates.

Despite the rejection, Ugochinyere assured Nigerians that the advocacy for the bill would continue.

"All I can tell Nigerians is that we will continue the advocacy and convince our colleagues to see reason with us. If elections are held in one day, it will reduce the cost and reduce rigging. If power rotates, it will help de-escalate political tensions and six-year single term will go a long way in helping elective leaders focus on delivering their democratic mandate. All hope is not lost, we will continue the advocacy and we hope that when reintroduced our colleagues will support it," he added.

Reps Votes Against Bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, state governors, and local government areas chairmen.

The federal lawmaker voted against the bill at the plenary on Thursday, November 21.

Source: Legit.ng