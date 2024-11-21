Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has rejected a bill, seeking a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, state governors, and local government areas chairmen.

The federal lawmaker voted against the bill at the plenary on Thursday, November 21.

The bill is seeking the amendment of the 1999 constitution to allow for a single term of six years for the executives.

As reported by Vanguard, the bill was sponsored by Rep Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) and 33 other lawmakers.

The Reps members seek for zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats, and that elections should be held in one day.

The proposed legislation bill seeks to alter Sections 76, 116, 132, 136, and some others of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The lawmakers argued that “these amendments was to ensure inclusive governance and to curb wastages occasioned by four year periodic elections."

House Speaker is Tajudeen Abbas, ho presided over the plenary session put the bill to voice vote and the nays had the highest and loudest votes.

Legit.ng recalls that on July 17, the House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill proposing a single six-year term for the president, state governors .

The bill sponsored by Ugochinyere and 50 other lawmakers seeks to revise Sections 7, 135, 137, 180, and 182 (1) of the Constitution.

Atiku writes national assembly on 6-year single tenure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow a six-year single term for the Office of the President of Nigeria.

The former VP and PDP flagbearer in the 2023 election, also detailed his position on power rotation and constitutional review.

This was contained in a letter forwarded to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

