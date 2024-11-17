The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Owo local government in the Ondo governorship election. Owo is the LGA of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the collation centre monitored by Legit.ng, the APC gathered 31914 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 4740 votes, the Labour Party got 42, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) garnered 15.

APC gets landslide victory in Akeredolu's LG Photo Credit: @RotimiAkeredolu

Source: Twitter

INEC further reported that the total valid votes are 37334, while rejected votes are 983 and total votes cast are 38317.

Earlier, INEC National Commissioner Prof Kunle Ajayi said that the exercise would be a marathon, continuing until a winner is declared. Ajayi assured that the commission would not leave the State Collation Centre until the last local government result was in.

He stressed that the commission is taking a meticulous approach to ensure accuracy and transparency. However, some results are being delayed due to the state's geography. Ajayi explained that certain local governments are far away, with one being 190 kilometres from Akure and requiring a river crossing. This has necessitated the use of motorbikes to transport results, which will then be transferred to vehicles for transport to Akure.

Despite these logistical challenges, INEC is committed to completing the collation process as soon as possible. The commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election are evident in their attention to detail and dedication to transparency. As the results come in, Nigerians will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the election.

Source: Legit.ng