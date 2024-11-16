The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the uploading of the Ondo state governorship election results on its IRev portal. As of this report's writing, the electoral body has uploaded 97.74 per cent of the election results on the IRev portal.

This suggested that the electoral body INEC would soon announce the winner of the Ondo state governorship election.

INEC uploads 97 per cent of Ondo governorship election results Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC IREV is a platform designed by INEC to provide information and aid election transparency in Nigeria. Users can access election results and other relevant information on this platform, promoting accountability and credibility in the electoral process. The IREV portal is part of INEC's efforts to ensure free and fair elections, allowing citizens to track election results in real-time.

What is IREV Platform?

The IREV platform provides a user-friendly interface for accessing election results, including governorship elections. For instance, users can select specific elections, such as the 2024 Edo Governorship election, to view detailed results. The platform also includes features like the latest uploads, which provide updates on election results as they become available. This level of transparency helps build trust in the electoral process and ensures that citizens are informed about the outcome of elections.

INEC's commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in the IREV platform. As stated by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, the commission is dedicated to ensuring every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register and vote. The IREV platform is an essential tool in achieving this goal, providing citizens with easy access to election information and promoting active participation in the democratic process.

To access the IREV platform, users can visit the INEC website and navigate to the "Election Results" section. From there, they can select the desired election and view the results. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy for citizens to stay informed about election outcomes. By leveraging technology to promote transparency, INEC is taking significant steps towards strengthening Nigeria's democratic institutions and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng