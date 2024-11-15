Governor Umo Eno has relieved Engr. Meyen Etukudoh of his duties as MD of Ibom Power following a statewide blackout due to gas supply issues

Etukudoh's earlier press release blamed the outage on Savannah Energy cutting off gas supply and a fault on the 132kV Itu-Aba Transmission Line

The restructuring aims to align the power sector with the ARISE Agenda, ensuring better service delivery

Governor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State has relieved Engr. Meyen Etukudoh of his duties as Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Limited.

This action is said to be effective starting November 14 and is also said to be part of the ongoing restructuring efforts to align the state's power sector with the ARISE Agenda.

Governor Umo Eno Sacks MD of Ibom Power Over Statewide Blackout

The decision follows a recent statewide power outage attributed to the unavailability of gas supply to the state-owned Ibom power plant.

Governor Eno has directed Engr. Etukudoh to hand over to the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Power, who will oversee the company until further notice. The Governor expressed his gratitude to Engr. Etukudoh for his service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Etukudoh’s reason for the blackout

Earlier, the Board and Management of Ibom Power Company released a statement explaining the reasons behind the blackout.

The full statement read thus:

“The Board and Management of Ibom Power Company Limited (IPC) wish to notify Akwa Ibom State residents and the general public that the current state-wide outage is due to the unavailability of gas supply to the State-owned Ibom power plant.

“It is noteworthy that during incidents of national grid collapses that have caused nationwide outages more than twelve (12) times this year alone, Akwa Ibom State was exempted from the nationwide outages because Ibom power plant continued to supply the State on Island Mode.

“Regrettably, our gas supplier, Savannah Energy, recently sabotaged the laudable efforts of Ibom Power by cutting off gas supply to the Ibom power plant. This loss of gas supply coincided with a reported fault on the 132kV Itu-Aba Transmission Line, which transports power from the national grid in and out of the State, hence the state-wide outage.

“While the Transmission Company of Nigeria is working to restore the 132kV transmission line to import power from the national grid into the state, the Management of Ibom Power Company has continued to engage the Management of Savannah Energy to restore gas supply to the Ibom power plant, but Savannah Energy has remained adamant, claiming underpayment from Ibom power.”

Governor Eno speaks after losing wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, has spoken hours after the death of his wife was announced on Friday morning, September 27.

In a statement by the state government, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno died on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital following an illness. However, the statement did not indicate the hospital and the type of illness the late first lady fought.

