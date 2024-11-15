Four Ondo state governorship candidates in the Saturday election have been confirmed to have only registered with INEC with only their WAEC results

PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, is one of the top contenders in the poll who registered with only a WAEC certificate

Akingboye Bamidele of the SDP is another top contender going into the poll with only a WAEC certificate

The Ondo people will go to the polls on Saturday, November 16, to elect a new governor for their dear state, as stated in the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Political pundits have opined that the election is between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

However, four of the seventeen governorship candidates in the election only register with their First School Leaving Certificate or West African Examination Council certificates. Below is the list of the candidates:

PDP's Agboola

Agboola Ajayi, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), submitted only his WAEC certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

Legit.ng gathered data showing that Ajayi is a Nigerian politician, lawyer, and businessman who served as the deputy governor of Ondo State from 2017 to 2021 alongside Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Born on September 24, 1968, in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Ajayi completed his primary and secondary education in the state before proceeding to Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, where he earned a Bachelor of Law degree.

Ajayi's political career began at the age of 20 when he became the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Old Apoi Ward 1, a position he held from 1988 to 1998. He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and served as the secretary of PDP in Ilaje/Ese Odo Local Government Area from 1998 to 1999. Ajayi's leadership qualities and contributions to his community earned him the position of chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area from 2004 to 2007.

In 2020, Ajayi contested the Ondo State governorship election under the Zenith Labour Party but lost. He is the flag bearer of the PDP for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

Akinnodi Ayodeji Emmanuel, ADP

Emmanuel is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and one of the politicians who submitted their only WAEC results to INEC to participate in the poll.

The party nominated Emmanuel to champion the cause of young Nigerians in government. This move is a significant step towards promoting youth participation in politics and leadership.

Fadoju Amos Babatunde, APP

Babatunde, born June 16, 1968, is a trader by profession who has entered the political ring as the candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the upcoming governorship election.

Babatunde is another governorship candidate in the Ondo poll who registered with only WAEC with the INEC.

Akingboye Bamidele, SDP

Akingboye Benson Bamidele, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for Ondo State, and his running mate, Shekoni Susan Gbemisola. Akingboye, also known as OBA, is a philanthropist, business tycoon, and technocrat with decades of national and international experience.

He hails from Okitipupa, Ondo South, and holds several certifications, including International Financial Reporting (CertIFR) and Certified Fraud Examiner. His impressive educational background includes being an alumnus of Lagos Business School and University of Heriot Walt University, Edinburg, Scotland.

