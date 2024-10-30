President Tinubu Told to Appoint Nasir El Rufai Minister
FCT, Abuja - Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, as the minister of power.
According to Showunmi, El-Rufai's level of background work is top-notch.
In a tweet on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 29, the Ogun-born politician criticised El-Rufai's absence in Tinubu's second cabinet, describing him (El-Rufai) as "prepared for the job and fit-for-purpose".
Showunmi wrote:
"Blackout in the north! We are our problem in this country, and at the heart of our challenges is a combination of senseless politics and a lack of patriotism.
"One needs to know why Nasir El-Rufai is not the minister of power given the serious level of background work.
"I know for a fact he had done before our brand of myopic politics would not clear him but in their wisdom clears jokers and confirmed average jokers."
The PDP chieftain added:
"Quite unfortunate, we sacrifice our collective development at the altar of crass egoism and myopic outlook we lean more towards senseless politics than national development hence a prepared-for-the-job and fit-for-purpose minister of power is Nasir El-Rufai jettisoned."
El-Rufai and 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that recent moves by El-Rufai have ignited speculations that the former Kaduna state governor may be plotting to run for president in 2027.
Speaking on the development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the Platform for Youth and Women Development director, noted that El-Rufai has not stated his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another nor declared interest in any political office.
