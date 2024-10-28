President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ensure that the new cabinet reshuffle did not overshadow effective governance

Titilow Abifowoshe, a legal noted that it was inevitable for political consideration not to set in in the situation, but the success of the renewed hope agenda is important to good governance

Anifowoshe commended the president for the cabinet reshuffle, adding that it came when Nigerians are calling for it

President Bola Tinubu's move to reshuffle his cabinet has been commended and described as putting round legs in round holes while he was being called to ensure the new appointees champion his renewed hope agenda.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Titilow Abifowoshe, a legal practitioner, posited that though political considerations are inevitable in development, the president must focus on ensuring professionals handle each ministry.

The legal icon said:

"The recent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola AhmadvTinubu is a welcome development and long overdue. Nigerians are eager to see tangible results from the renewed hope agenda.

"In this reshuffle, putting round legs in round holes is crucial. The administration must prioritize placing ministers in positions where their expertise and strengths can be fully utilized. This maximizes their potential to drive meaningful change and deliver actionable results.

"Nigerians need progress, and President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda demands nothing but the best. Thankfully, we have an abundance of talented individuals who can transform our nation. The cabinet reshuffle presents an opportunity to tap into this wealth of expertise."

Anifowoshe calls for effective governance

"While political considerations are inevitable, they should not overshadow the primary goal of effective governance.

"President Tinubu's emphasis on accountability, efficiency, and effective service delivery during the ministers' retreat sets the tone for this reshuffle.

"I believe that this cabinet reshuffle is a chance for President Tinubu's administration to recharge and refocus on delivering results. With the right people in place, Nigeria can move closer to achieving its development goals. Now is the time to translate our vast potential into tangible progress."

