Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been entangled in a political feud with his former boss, Nyesom Wike, since 2023

Some political observers believe the conflict between Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and Fubara, is over power and control

In a social media post, Governor Fubara's key aide, Tambari Sydney Gbara, boasted that his principal will be re-elected for a second term, and will be instrumental in who his successor is

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Tambari Gbara, the Rivers commissioner for environment, has said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, “will complete” his two-term tenure of eight years “with ease”.

In a post on his known Facebook page recently, Gbara asserted that Governor Fubara will “produce a successor in 2031”.

Tambai Gbara backs Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern Rivers state till 2031. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The Rivers environment commissioner lambasted Fubara’s adversaries, saying they “mistook” the governor’s humility for weakness.

He wrote:

“They thought that they will (sic) kick you out of office in three weeks, just as Russia thought of Ukraine.

“Their nemesis today was undermining and underrating you, but your demeanour and disposition for peace despite their provocative antics in the interest of the state, is a rare leadership virtue, which you have demonstrated all along.”

Continuing, Gbara paid tribute to Governor Fubara, saying he has learnt a lot working with him.

He added:

“This is why I know that in the face of all these, you will come out victorious because you are a man of grace and the gods of the land are happy with you.

“No man can play God. You will complete your eight-year tenure with ease and produce a successor in 2031.

“We the SIMplified movement in Khana LGA and the state in general, are solidly behind you come rain come shine. We move!”

Fubara approves new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara approved an N85,000 minimum wage for civil servants in Rivers state.

The governor disclosed that the minimum wage will take effect from November 2024.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers state, Alex Agwanwor, also confirmed the new minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng