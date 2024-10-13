Hadiza El-Rufai, the former first lady of Kaduna state, engaged in a social media exchange with Senator Shehu Sani on X (formerly Twitter)

The former federal lawmaker had posted a comment on the platform about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which caught Hadiza’s attention

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, has asked Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to leave him alone.

Sani's message comes hours after Hadiza, a writer, pointed out Sani's purported grammatical error.

Legit.ng had reported that Sani posted on social media that when the Nigerian president travels out of the country, taxes and prices increase.

The former federal lawmaker made the post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 12, in reaction to the current economic situation in the country.

One of the internet users who quoted and added a comment to Sani's post was Hadiza.

After Sani made the social media post which some people said had a subject-verb agreement error, Hadiza pointed it out.

But reacting, Sani tweeted:

"I unfollowed you and you unfollowed me. And you still de hang around me. Mummy, leave me alone abeg."

Legit.ng reports that the El-Rufai family is not on good terms with Sani.

Senator Sani often runs into conflict with former governor El-Rufai and his sons.

After Sani's response to Hadiza, the former first lady's sons waded in.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the house of representatives representing Kaduna North federal constituency, wrote:

"We love you distinguished (referring to Sani). But thank you for calling out mama. She sometimes forget that we politicians/activist are not focused on English. She has done the same to me.

"As a motion, parliamentarian to another, I urge Mama El-Rufai to extend this English discipline to her husband and your best friend. Please second sir."

In the same vein, Bashir El-Rufai wrote:

"Because she unfollowed you does not mean she can’t correct your terrible English, Extinguished."

Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani reacted to the report by the Kaduna state house of assembly that allegedly indicted Mallam El-Rufai’s administration.

Sani said that El-Rufai's purported indictment is a vindication of all he has been saying about the former governor.

