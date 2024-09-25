The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) warned Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of impending suspension

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has issued a stern warning to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, threatening suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA made this declaration on Wednesday, accusing Soludo of undermining party unity and obstructing efforts to restore peace within the ranks.

NWC targets Soludo for anti-party conduct

Speaking to the press at the Federal High Court in Abuja, APGA’s National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, revealed that the NWC will release a list of party members facing suspension, with Governor Soludo expected to be included, The Nation reported.

Njoku criticized Soludo for his continued disregard for party leadership and warned that his actions could not go unpunished.

Njoku stated:

“We have tried to restore harmony within the party, but Governor Soludo has consistently obstructed our efforts.

“On Thursday, September 26, we will publish the names of those who will be suspended for anti-party activities, including Governor Soludo.”

APGA raises concerns over governorship election

Njoku also addressed the upcoming Anambra governorship election, expressing doubts about Soludo’s chances of securing the party’s nomination, Vanguard reported.

He emphasized that APGA has not endorsed any sole candidate for the election and that the primary process would be transparent and open to all contenders.

Njoku affirmed:

"Anyone interested in the governorship race must participate in the primary process.

"This party stands for fairness, and no one, not even the governor, will receive preferential treatment."

APGA reveals legal struggles and court rulings

Njoku further detailed the legal battles within APGA, accusing Soludo’s faction of filing frivolous court cases to challenge his leadership.

He highlighted a recent Court of Appeal ruling affirming his position as National Chairman after Soludo’s allies attempted to block his recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Njoku explained said:

“They went to Awka, filed a suit, and when the judge withdrew, they came to the Federal High Court seeking an injunction behind our backs.

“But INEC saw through their tactics and stood firm.”

