Edo 2024: List of States APC, PDP Are Controlling Ahead Of Governorship Election
- The All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are the two major political parties in Nigeria
- Most of the 36 states of the federation are controlled and governed by either the APC or PDP member
- The two political parties will go head-to-head to emerge the winner in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state
Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been on top of the political cascade for decades. The majority of the current state governors emerged from either of these two political parties.
During the general gubernatorial elections in 2023, INEC declared that APC won in 20 states while PDP won in 13 states.
List of present APC and PDP governors
As both parties go head-to-head on Saturday, September 21 in the Edo governorship election, here is a list of present governors who are APC and PDP members and the date they assumed office.
List of states under APC
- Benue state
Governor Hyacinth Lormem Alia assumed office on the 29th of May, 2023.
- Borno state
Governor Babagana Zulum assumed office on the 29th of May, 2019. This is his second tenure.
- Cross Rivers State
Governor Bassey Otu was elected on May 29th, 2023.
- Ebonyi State
Governor Francis Nwifuru is a first-term APC governor. He assumed office on 29th of May, 2023.
- Ekiti state
Biodun Oyebanji assumed office 16th of October, 2022.
- Gombe State
Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, May 29th, 2019.
- Imo State
Governor Hope Uzondinma, 12th of January, 2020.
- Jigawa State
Governor Umar Nnamdi, 29th of May, 2023.
- Kaduna State
Governor Uba Sani, 29th May, 2023.
- Katsina State
Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, 29th May, 2023
- Kebbi State
Governor Nasir Idris, 29th May, 2023.
- Kogi State
Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, 27th January 2024.
- Kwara State
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, 29th May, 2019.
- Lagos State
Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, 29th May 2019.
- Nasarawa State
Governor Abdullahi Sule, 29th May, 2019.
- Niger State
Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, 29th May, 2023.
- Ogun State
Governor Dapo Abiodun, 29th May, 2019.
- Ondo State
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa took over power after the death of the late Rotimi Akeredolu on 27th December 2023.
- Sokoto State
Governor Ahmad Aliyu, 29th May, 2023.
- Yobe State
Governor Mai Mala Buni, 29th May, 2019.
PDP controlled states
- Adamawa state
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, 10th August, 2019.
- Akwa Ibom State
Governor Umo Eno, 29th May, 2023.
- Bauchi State
Governor Bala Muhammed, 29th May, 20219.
- Bayelsa State
Governor Douye Diri, 19th February, 2020.
- Delta State
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, 29th May 2023.
Governor Godwin Obaseki, on 12 November 2016.
- Enugu State
Governor Peter Mbah, 29th May, 2023.
- Osun State
Senator Ademola Adeleke, 27th November, 2022.
- Oyo State
Governor Seyi Makinde, 29th May, 2019.
- Plateau State
Governor Caleb Mutfwang, 29th May, 2023.
- Rivers State
Governor Similanayi Fubara, 29th May, 2023.
- Taraba State
Governor Agbu Kefas, 29th May, 2023.
- Zamfara State
Governor Dauda Lawal, 29th May, 2023.
Edo governorship election: 3 major contenders
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Edo APC primary poll, Governor Bassey Otu, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner after collating results from the 18 local government areas.
Asue Ighodalo secured 577 votes to emerge as the PDP flag bearer for governorship election in Edo state.
The deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, declared Olumide Akpata as the winner of the party's primary.
